Terremoto: Pd si ferma, ma avvia raccolta solidale circoli

(ANSA) - ROMA, 19 GEN - La segreteria nazionale del Partito Democratico ha bloccato tutte le iniziative previste nei prossimi giorni, comprese la campagna di ascolto e il seminario sull'evasione fiscale, e ha chiesto ai responsabili territoriali del PD di aprire straordinariamente nel weekend tutti i circoli sul territorio per raccogliere materiale utile per le popolazioni colpite dal sisma e dal maltempo. Si legge in una nota del partito, in cui si informa che un gruppo di Giovani Democratici è già partito per le zone interessate dalle scosse per collaborare con i soccorsi e la Protezione Civile. "Tutto il Partito Democratico si stringe intorno alle popolazioni terremotate che stanno vivendo un momento di straordinaria difficoltà", si conclude la nota.