Maturità: scelte le tracce, su social Miur video ad hoc

Coordinatore struttura "sono belle e interessanti"

(ANSA) - ROMA, 4 MAG - Scelte le tracce della Maturità 2017. Il ministero dell'Istruzione ha pubblicato sui propri canali social anche un video in cui il coordinatore della struttura tecnica degli esami di Stato, Francesco Branca, annuncia di aver scelto con la ministra Fedeli le tracce della prima e delle seconde prove. La scelta è avvenuta sulla base di centinaia di proposte inviate da un gruppo di esperti che collaborano con la struttura degli Esami di Stato. "La Ministra ha scelto, le tracce sono belle e interessanti e coerenti con il percorso scolastico che avete svolto", annuncia il tecnico del Miur facendo poi il suo "in bocca al lupo alle ragazze e ai ragazzi che a giugno sosterranno l'Esame di Stato". Il video fa parte della campagna 'No Panic' con cui il Miur sta accompagnando maturande e maturandi sui canali social nei mesi che precedono le prove.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

FIDENZA

Don Stefano Bianchi si lancia con il paracadute Video

