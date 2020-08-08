Stato di emergenza a Mauritius per 'marea nera'

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

(ANSA) - PORT LOUIS, 08 AGO - epa08590349 A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 07 August 2020. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe dÂ’Esny on July 25. The ship is leaking a considerable amount of oil into the ocean and the oil slick is drifting northwest and to the shore. According to news reports, the ship was carrying 3,894 metric tons of low sulfur fuel oil, 207 metric tons of diesel and 90 metric tons of lubricant oil. In the link provided below is a gallery of satellite images that focuses on the ship stuck on the coral reefs, including imagery collected on August 1 that shows the ship before it started leaking oil, and imagery collected this morning (August 7) that shows the ship sinking into the ocean and oozing oil. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} Il primo ministro delle isole Mauritius ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza ambientale e ha lanciato un appello alla Francia per assistenza urgente mentre non si arresta la 'marea nera', causata da una perdita causata da una petroliera incagliata. Il mare agitato ha infatti vanificato gli sforzi per fermare la perdita. proveniente dalla petroliera MV Wakashio. "E' stato dichiarato lo stato di emergenza ambientale", ha scritto su Twitter il primo ministro Pravind Jugnauth. (ANSA).