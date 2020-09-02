Navalny: Merkel, il mondo aspetta risposte da Mosca

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa08631626 German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her annual press conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, Germany, 28 August 2020. The traditional media briefing usually takes place during summer time. EPA/HENNING SCHACHT / POOL EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA) - BERLINO, 2 SET - La Russia deve fare chiarezza urgentemente sul caso Navalny. Lo ha detto Angela Merkel in uno statement a Berlino. "Ci sono domande a cui solo il governo russo può e deve rispondere", ha incalzato. "Il mondo aspetterà le risposte". (ANSA).