Merkel, Berlino è la città giusta per il centro allarme pandemie

(ANSA) - BERLINO, 01 SET - Berlino è la città giusta per ospitare l'hub di pre-allarme sulle pandemie. Lo hanno detto Angela Merkel e il direttore dell'Oms Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, intervenendo alla inaugurazione del centro. Ghebreyesus ha lodato la "città aperta e moderna". "Credo anche io che Berlino sia una buona location per questo centro", ha aggiunto Merkel, che ha citato le istituzioni del Robert Koch Institut e dello Charitè e sottolineato che Berlino è "una città di start up". (ANSA).