Grammy, gli Oscar della musica parlano al femminile. I premiati

Quest’anno ai Grammy hanno vinto le donne e lo hanno fatto, non tanto in termini di premi ottenuti, quanto per come il genere femminile è stato celebrato sul palco, calcato in apertura da una applauditissima Michelle Obama.

E’ stata la cantante country Kacey Musgraves a portare a casa il grammofono d’oro con il maggior peso specifico: album dell’anno con Golden Hour. Un premio che per molti ha rappresentato una sorpresa, anche se in precedenza aveva ottenuto il premio al miglior album country e altri due premi di categoria. Artisti più affermati hanno vinto meno. Lady Gaga ha fatto suoi tre grammofonini: migliore duo pop, con Bradley Cooper per Shallow, che prima della diretta aveva vinto anche il premio per la migliore canzone scritta per i visual media, e best pop solo performance, con «Joanne Where Do You Think Yoùre Goin'?. Ma la cantante e ora anche attrice, candidata agli Oscar per 'A star is born' ha mancato i premi più importanti. I grammofonini per la canzone e il record dell’anno sono andati a Childish Gambino che canta 'This is Americà. Il musicista e attore (conosciuto nel mondo della televisione con il nome di Donald Glover per la serie Atlanta) non era presente alla serata. La sua non è stata l’unica defezione importante. Ariana Grande, in forte polemica con la produzione, ha anche lei disertato la serata pur vincendo, prima della diretta, il premio Best Pop Vocal Album, con Sweetener. Una vittoria piuttosto inaspettata è stata quella del rapper Drake per la migliore canzone RAP, God’s Plan, ma il migliore album RAP è andato ancora una volta a una donna: Cardi B, con Invasion of Privacy. Fra gli artisti emergenti altri premi al femminile. Due statuette sono andate alla ventunenne Gabriella 'Gabì Wilson, meglio conosciuta con il nome artistico di H.E.R. (acronimo di Having Everything Revealed): migliore album e migliore performance R&B, per Best Part, mentre il grammofono d’oro per Best New Artist è andato alla cantante pop Dua Lipa. La musica è femmina e domenica sera ha vinto soprattutto la musica. E’ stata infatti una serata di performance molto più che di premiazioni e riconoscimenti. Solamente nove premi sono stati assegnati durante la diretta, per il resto si è cantato e si è suonato molto. Si è parlato anche molto, soprattutto del ruolo della musica nella vita. Poca politica e molta filosofia, dispensata dalla presentatrice Alicia Keys e dalle molte artiste salite sul palco. Camila Cabello ha aperto la serata con la performance di Havana, accompagnata da Ricky Martin, J Balvin, il trombettista Arturo Sandoval e il rapper Young Thug. Hanno seguito, durante le tre ore e mezza di spettacolo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Carlile, H.E.R., Lady Gaga e una sempre affascinante e talentuosa Jennifer Lopez, che ha portato sul palco dei Grammy un tributo alla Motown, l’etichetta che ha fatto la storia della musica americana. L’operazione nostalgia ha avuto momenti importanti anche con gli omaggi alle veterane Dolly Parton e Diana Ross e alla scomparsa regina del soul, Aretha Franklin. Delle diciassette performance nel corso della serata solo quattro erano di artisti uomini: Post Malone con i Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dan e Shay, Shawn Mendes e Smokey Robinson. C'è chi dice che sia stata una mossa della produzione per compensare le polemiche seguite all’edizione, con ben poche quote rosa, dello scorso anno.

Categorie principali

Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Record of the Year: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best New Artist: Dua Lipa

Best Rap Album: Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Best R&B Album: H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Best Rap Song: "God's Plan" - Drake

Best Country Album: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year: "This Is America" - scritta da Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (cantata da Childish Gambino)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Categorie minori:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Pharrell Williams

Best Rap/Sung Performance: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino

Best Rap Performance: "King's Dead" – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake e "Bubblin" – Anderson .Paak (ex aequo)

Best Rock Album: From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet

Best Rock Song: "Masseduction" - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

Best Metal Performance: "Electric Messiah" – High on Fire

Best Rock Performance: "When Bad Does Good" – Chris Cornell

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Everything Is Love – The Carters

Best R&B Song: "Boo'd Up" - scritta da Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (cantata da Ella Mai)

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" – Leon Bridges e "How Deep Is Your Love" – PJ Morton featuring Yebba (ex aequo)

Best R&B Performance: "Best Part" – H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Latin Jazz Album: Back to the Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Don't Fence Me In" – John Daversa

Best Reggae Album: 44/876 – Sting & Shaggy

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Woman Worldwide – Justice

Best Dance Recording: "Electricity" – Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Kernis: Violin Concerto

Best Classical Compendium: Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songs of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, d'India & Landi – Karim Sulayman

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Best Choral Performance: McLoskey: Zealot Canticles

Best Opera Recording: Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor

Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: My Way – Willie Nelson

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" – Lady Gaga

Best Country Song: "Space Cowboy" - scritta da Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves (cantata da Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Tequila" – Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance: "Butterflies" – Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Film: Quincy – Quincy Jones

Best Music Video: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino

Best Regional Roots Music Album: No 'Ane'i – Kalani Pe'a

Best Tropical Latin Album: Anniversary – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): ¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Aztlán – Zoé

Best Latin Pop Album: Sincera – Claudia Brant

Best Spoken Word Album: Faith: A Journey for All – Jimmy Carter

Best Children's Album: All the Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Best Folk Album: All Ashore – Punch Brothers

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don't Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito

Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy

Best Bluegrass Album: The Travelin' McCourys – The Travelin' McCourys

Best Americana Album: By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song: "The Joke" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth

Best American Roots Performance: "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile

Best New Age Album: Opium Moon – Opium Moon

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Shallow" (da "A Star Is Born") - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Greatest Showman – Hugh Jackman

Best World Music Album: Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected – Jason Crabb

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place – Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "You Say" – Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Never Alone" – Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Best Immersive Audio Album: "Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition" - Alan Parsons

Best Remixed Recording: "Walking Away" (Mura Masa Remix) - Alex Crossan

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Colors - Beck (Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar e Randy Merrill)

Best Historical Album: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter

Best Album Notes: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic

Best Recording Package: Masseduction (St. Vincent) - Willo Perron

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "Spiderman Theme" - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Stars and Stripes Forever" - John Daversa

Best Instrumental Composition: "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)" - Terence Blanchard

Best Alternative Music Album: Colors – Beck

Best Musical Theater Album: The Band's Visit – Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel

Best Comedy Album: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chappelle