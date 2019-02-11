premiazioni
Grammy, gli Oscar della musica parlano al femminile. I premiati
11 Febbraio 2019 - 14:56
Quest’anno ai Grammy hanno vinto le donne e lo hanno fatto, non tanto in termini di premi ottenuti, quanto per come il genere femminile è stato celebrato sul palco, calcato in apertura da una applauditissima Michelle Obama.
E’ stata la cantante country Kacey Musgraves a portare a casa il grammofono d’oro con il maggior peso specifico: album dell’anno con Golden Hour. Un premio che per molti ha rappresentato una sorpresa, anche se in precedenza aveva ottenuto il premio al miglior album country e altri due premi di categoria. Artisti più affermati hanno vinto meno. Lady Gaga ha fatto suoi tre grammofonini: migliore duo pop, con Bradley Cooper per Shallow, che prima della diretta aveva vinto anche il premio per la migliore canzone scritta per i visual media, e best pop solo performance, con «Joanne Where Do You Think Yoùre Goin'?. Ma la cantante e ora anche attrice, candidata agli Oscar per 'A star is born' ha mancato i premi più importanti. I grammofonini per la canzone e il record dell’anno sono andati a Childish Gambino che canta 'This is Americà. Il musicista e attore (conosciuto nel mondo della televisione con il nome di Donald Glover per la serie Atlanta) non era presente alla serata. La sua non è stata l’unica defezione importante. Ariana Grande, in forte polemica con la produzione, ha anche lei disertato la serata pur vincendo, prima della diretta, il premio Best Pop Vocal Album, con Sweetener. Una vittoria piuttosto inaspettata è stata quella del rapper Drake per la migliore canzone RAP, God’s Plan, ma il migliore album RAP è andato ancora una volta a una donna: Cardi B, con Invasion of Privacy. Fra gli artisti emergenti altri premi al femminile. Due statuette sono andate alla ventunenne Gabriella 'Gabì Wilson, meglio conosciuta con il nome artistico di H.E.R. (acronimo di Having Everything Revealed): migliore album e migliore performance R&B, per Best Part, mentre il grammofono d’oro per Best New Artist è andato alla cantante pop Dua Lipa. La musica è femmina e domenica sera ha vinto soprattutto la musica. E’ stata infatti una serata di performance molto più che di premiazioni e riconoscimenti. Solamente nove premi sono stati assegnati durante la diretta, per il resto si è cantato e si è suonato molto. Si è parlato anche molto, soprattutto del ruolo della musica nella vita. Poca politica e molta filosofia, dispensata dalla presentatrice Alicia Keys e dalle molte artiste salite sul palco. Camila Cabello ha aperto la serata con la performance di Havana, accompagnata da Ricky Martin, J Balvin, il trombettista Arturo Sandoval e il rapper Young Thug. Hanno seguito, durante le tre ore e mezza di spettacolo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Carlile, H.E.R., Lady Gaga e una sempre affascinante e talentuosa Jennifer Lopez, che ha portato sul palco dei Grammy un tributo alla Motown, l’etichetta che ha fatto la storia della musica americana. L’operazione nostalgia ha avuto momenti importanti anche con gli omaggi alle veterane Dolly Parton e Diana Ross e alla scomparsa regina del soul, Aretha Franklin. Delle diciassette performance nel corso della serata solo quattro erano di artisti uomini: Post Malone con i Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dan e Shay, Shawn Mendes e Smokey Robinson. C'è chi dice che sia stata una mossa della produzione per compensare le polemiche seguite all’edizione, con ben poche quote rosa, dello scorso anno.
Categorie principali
Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Record of the Year: "This Is America", Childish Gambino
Best New Artist: Dua Lipa
Best Rap Album: Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
Best R&B Album: H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Best Rap Song: "God's Plan" - Drake
Best Country Album: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year: "This Is America" - scritta da Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (cantata da Childish Gambino)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Categorie minori:
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Pharrell Williams
Best Rap/Sung Performance: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
Best Rap Performance: "King's Dead" – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake e "Bubblin" – Anderson .Paak (ex aequo)
Best Rock Album: From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet
Best Rock Song: "Masseduction" - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)
Best Metal Performance: "Electric Messiah" – High on Fire
Best Rock Performance: "When Bad Does Good" – Chris Cornell
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Everything Is Love – The Carters
Best R&B Song: "Boo'd Up" - scritta da Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (cantata da Ella Mai)
Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" – Leon Bridges e "How Deep Is Your Love" – PJ Morton featuring Yebba (ex aequo)
Best R&B Performance: "Best Part" – H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Latin Jazz Album: Back to the Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Don't Fence Me In" – John Daversa
Best Reggae Album: 44/876 – Sting & Shaggy
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Woman Worldwide – Justice
Best Dance Recording: "Electricity" – Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Kernis: Violin Concerto
Best Classical Compendium: Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songs of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, d'India & Landi – Karim Sulayman
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
Best Choral Performance: McLoskey: Zealot Canticles
Best Opera Recording: Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor
Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener – Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: My Way – Willie Nelson
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" – Lady Gaga
Best Country Song: "Space Cowboy" - scritta da Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves (cantata da Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Best Country Solo Performance: "Butterflies" – Kacey Musgraves
Best Music Film: Quincy – Quincy Jones
Best Music Video: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
Best Regional Roots Music Album: No 'Ane'i – Kalani Pe'a
Best Tropical Latin Album: Anniversary – Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): ¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Aztlán – Zoé
Best Latin Pop Album: Sincera – Claudia Brant
Best Spoken Word Album: Faith: A Journey for All – Jimmy Carter
Best Children's Album: All the Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
Best Folk Album: All Ashore – Punch Brothers
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don't Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito
Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy
Best Bluegrass Album: The Travelin' McCourys – The Travelin' McCourys
Best Americana Album: By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song: "The Joke" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth
Best American Roots Performance: "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile
Best New Age Album: Opium Moon – Opium Moon
Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Shallow" (da "A Star Is Born") - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Greatest Showman – Hugh Jackman
Best World Music Album: Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected – Jason Crabb
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle
Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place – Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "You Say" – Lauren Daigle
Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Never Alone" – Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band
Best Immersive Audio Album: "Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition" - Alan Parsons
Best Remixed Recording: "Walking Away" (Mura Masa Remix) - Alex Crossan
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Colors - Beck (Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar e Randy Merrill)
Best Historical Album: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter
Best Album Notes: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic
Best Recording Package: Masseduction (St. Vincent) - Willo Perron
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "Spiderman Theme" - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Stars and Stripes Forever" - John Daversa
Best Instrumental Composition: "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)" - Terence Blanchard
Best Alternative Music Album: Colors – Beck
Best Musical Theater Album: The Band's Visit – Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel
Best Comedy Album: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chappelle
