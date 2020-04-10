La canzone sul Covid di un infermiere del Maggiore - Video

Corrado Spada è un infermiere che lavora in rianimazione al Maggiore. Ho scritto una canzone (in collaborazione con Giuseppe Passante e Antonio Spinosa) che riguarda questa triste situazione che stiamo vivendo... "E' un messaggio di tutti noi operatori sanitari alla popolazione... se volete condividerla sarei onorato".

Corrado Spada: musica, arrangiamento, basso, chitarre, batteria, programmazione, mix, mastering Giuseppe Passante: melodia e testo Antonio Spinosa: voce Testo: in a world I see in a world I feel people, I can free you until the sigh of dawn but when you suffer and I have no hands I am an archangel with wings and in my name there is a sword, to fight next to you I am praying for us and you can help us now I am dying for us and you can help us so far away from you, from my family I hope my sacrifices are not in vain I don't want medals I don't want honors I just want to see you heal that's just why I'm here