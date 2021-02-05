Addio al premio Oscar Christopher Plummer, aveva 91 anni

Addio a Christopher Plummer: l'attore canadese di «Tutti Assieme Appassionatamente» e «All The Money of the World», è morto nella sua casa del Connecticut a 91 anni. Plummer aveva vinto un Oscar nel 2011 per «Beginners».
05 febbraio 2021, 19:29
Addio a Christopher Plummer: l'attore canadese di «Tutti Assieme Appassionatamente» e «All The Money of the World», è morto nella sua casa del Connecticut a 91 anni. Plummer aveva vinto un Oscar nel 2011 per «Beginners».
