Bob Dylan incanta ancora dalla quarantena con un altro inedito:

Dopo tre settimane da "Murder most foul" Bob Dylan esce con un'altra canzone, inedita, "I contain multitudes" ispirata dal poeta americano Walt Whitman (e Edgar Allan Poe), con riferimenti a Anna Frank e agli Stones. E poi Warren Smith, William Blake e altri.

Ecco il testo:



Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too

The flowers are dyin' like all things do

Follow me close, I’m going to Balian Bali

I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me

I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds

I contain multitudes



Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe

Got skeletons in the walls of people you know

I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said

I'll drink to the man that shares your bed

I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes

I contain multitudes



Red Cadillac and a black mustache

Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash

Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?

Half my soul, baby, belongs to you

I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes

I contain multitudes



I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones

I go right to the edge, I go right to the end

I go right where all things lost are made good again

I sing the songs of experience like William Blake

I have no apologies to make

Everything's flowing all at the same time

I live on the boulevard of crime

I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods

I contain multitudes



Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans

All the pretty maids, and all the old queens

All the old queens from all my past lives

I carry four pistols and two large knives

I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods

I contain multitudes



You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart

But not all of it, only the hateful part

I’ll sell you down the river, I’ll put a price on your head

What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed

Get lost, madame, get up off my knee

Keep your mouth away from me

I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind

I’ll see to it that there's no love left behind

I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin’s preludes

I contain multitudes